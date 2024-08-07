Welspun Living's US Arm Begins Production At $12.5 Million Pillow Manufacturing Unit

Shares of Welspun Living rose as much as 3.9% during the day to Rs 187.27 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.52% higher at Rs 184.6 apiece, compared to a 1.1% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:25 p.m.

The stock has risen 61% in the last 12 months and 28% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Eight out of the 10 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 11.3%.