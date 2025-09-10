Business NewsMarketsWelspun Living Shares Surge Over 9% On Hopes US-India Trade Deal Likely Soon
ADVERTISEMENT

Welspun Living Shares Surge Over 9% On Hopes US-India Trade Deal Likely Soon

Welspun Living stock rose as much as 9.41% during the day to Rs 125 apiece on the NSE.

10 Sep 2025, 10:41 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The scrip was seeing trade in large volumes, given it was trading at 12 times the volume of its 30-day average (Photo Source: Welspun Living)</p></div>
The scrip was seeing trade in large volumes, given it was trading at 12 times the volume of its 30-day average (Photo Source: Welspun Living)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of Welspun Living Ltd. surged over 9% in trade so far backed by high trading volumes. The scrip was trading at 12 times the volume of its 30-day average. The stock clocked in gains of over 10% this week. The gains came as US President Donald Trump said the two countries continued "negotiations to address the trade barriers.”

This was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response saying he is confident of the India-US trade talks concluding early.

Among recent developments, the company had announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Sanjay Gupta. He resigned for personal reason and his resignation will be effective from Oct. 15, according to the filing.

ALSO READ

Looking To Expand Manufacturing Footprint In US: Welspun Living MD & CEO Dipali Goenka
Opinion
Looking To Expand Manufacturing Footprint In US: Welspun Living MD & CEO Dipali Goenka
Read More

Welspun Living Share Price

Welspun Living Shares Surge Over 9% On Hopes US-India Trade Deal Likely Soon

Welspun Living stock rose as much as 9.41% during the day to Rs 125 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 9.19% higher at Rs 124.6 apiece, compared to an 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:44 a.m.

It had declined 33.21% in the last 12 months and 20.43% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.7.

Six out of the ten analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 161.1, implying an upside of 31.6%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 25,000, Sensex Gains Over 400 Points As Trump Signals Tariff Truce
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Reclaims 25,000, Sensex Gains Over 400 Points As Trump Signals Tariff Truce
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT