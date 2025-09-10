Welspun Living Shares Surge Over 9% On Hopes US-India Trade Deal Likely Soon

The shares of Welspun Living Ltd. surged over 9% in trade so far backed by high trading volumes. The scrip was trading at 12 times the volume of its 30-day average. The stock clocked in gains of over 10% this week. The gains came as US President Donald Trump said the two countries continued "negotiations to address the trade barriers.”

This was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response saying he is confident of the India-US trade talks concluding early.

Among recent developments, the company had announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Sanjay Gupta. He resigned for personal reason and his resignation will be effective from Oct. 15, according to the filing.