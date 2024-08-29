Welspun Living Investor Welspun Group Master Trust Offloads Shares Worth Rs 781 Crore

Welspun Group Master Trust offloaded a 3.92% stake worth Rs 781 crore in Welspun Living Ltd. in a block deal through open market transactions on Thursday. The buyers include SBI Life Insurance Co., Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Indus India Fund Mauritius Ltd.

Welspun Group Master Trust sold 3.8 crore shares at Rs 205.21 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. Promoter Balkrishan Goenka is a trustee of Welspun Group Master Trust as of July.

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd. bought 1.09 crore shares, representing a 1.12% stake, SBI Life bought 97 lakh shares or a 1% stake and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. bought 55 lakh shares, representing a 0.57% stake at Rs 205.21 apiece. Aditya Birla Sun Life and Indus India Fund were among the other buyers.

Shares of Welspun Living closed 5.37% lower at Rs 196.40 apiece on the BSE, compared with a 0.43% advance in the benchmark Sensex.