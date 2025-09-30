Welspun Living Gets Price Target Cut From Jefferies — Here's Why

Jefferies has maintained its 'Hold' rating on Welspun Living Ltd., on the back of a possible profitability washout due to the Trump tariff impact. The analyst has slightly lowered the price target to Rs 120 from Rs 130.

The firm cites the near-term challenges caused by the imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian home textile exports to the United States as the primary reason for the price cut. The brokerage is cautious, as the management expects a profitability washout in the short term until the punitive tariff is resolved.