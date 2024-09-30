Welspun Enterprises Shares Jump Nearly 6% On Winning BMC Water Tunnel Project

The scrip rose as much as 5.88% to Rs 590 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.2% higher at Rs 569.05 apiece, as of 9:42 a.m. This compares to a 0.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 74.77% on a year-to-date basis and 100.41% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.98 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.51.

One analyst tracking the company has a 'hold' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.6%.