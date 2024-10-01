Welspun Corp Share Price Hits Life High After Rs 2,400-Crore Order Win

Shares of Welspun Corp. rose to a record high on Tuesday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 2,400 crore for the supply of coated HSAW pipes for a natural gas pipeline project.

The project will be executed during financial years 2025 and 2026, the iron and steel products manufacturer said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. This win further reinforces its credibility and demonstrates its leading position in the USA market, it said in a statement.

"Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive, and there are a few more projects in which we have participated and are favourably placed for orders," the company said in the filing.