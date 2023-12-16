Welspun Corp Arm Sintex BAPL To Set Up Rs 807-Crore Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Unit In Telangana

"This is in sync with our stated plan at the time of acquisition of Sintex BAPL itself to leverage the brand and enter into different types of Plastic Pipes segment. Plastic Pipes market in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10-12% to reach to a market size of ~Rs 60,000 crore in next five years," the company said in the filing.

"Sintex is an iconic brand for its Water Storage Tanks and foray into Plastic Pipes segment will strengthen our presence into the building material vertical further and provide significant value creation for our stakeholders," the notification quoted Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka as saying.

Shares of Welspun Corp ended 0.25% lower on Friday at Rs 532 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. The company's shares have more than doubled in 2023.