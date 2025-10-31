Nifty December Rejig: Nuvama Says SEBI Rule May Reshape Nifty Bank Index — Details Inside

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in August had issued a circular setting eligibility criteria for derivatives on existing non-benchmark indices. The circular requires every non-benchmark index with derivatives to have at least 14 constituents. The weight of the top constituent is now capped at 20%, down from 33%. The combined weight of the top three constituents cannot exceed 45%, compared with 62% earlier.

These rules are aimed at reducing concentration in sectoral indices such as the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and the BSE Bankex.