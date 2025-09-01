Websol Energy System Announces Stock Split; Approves Investment Worth Rs 3,000 Crore

Websol Energy System Ltd. announced on Monday a stock split of shares in the ratio of 1:10, according to an exchange filing. The stock split is to enhance the stock affordability and make it more accessible to the retail investors.

Each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split to 10 shares having a face value of Re 1 per share. In a stock split, the number of shares increases, however, the price per share decreases. Additionally, the company's overall market capitalisation and an investors holding value stays the same.

Websol Energy also approved the further expansion of its 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module. This will require an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The company further added that an additional 600 MW solar cell line will be operational from October 2025.

Solar cell line will have a capacity utilisation of 90%, while the solar module line will have a utilisation of 37%.

According to the company's expansion plan, 2GW solar cell line and 2 GW solar module line capacity will be added by June 2027. The remaining 2GW solar cell line and sola module line will be operational by June 2028.

The company will finance the expansion with financing from banks and financial institutions, equity and internal accruals.

The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.99% higher at Rs 1,343.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.70% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Websol Energy's shares have risen 41.70% in the last 12 months and fallen 18.90% year-to-date.