We Are Becoming A Nation Of...: HDFC AMC’s Navneet Munot On India’s ‘Multi-Pronged Growth Model’

The rapid pace of economic reforms by the government, including tax cuts, GST (Goods and Services Tax) reductions and liquidity measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has created a wave of optimism about India’s growth trajectory, according to Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC).

He lauded the government's economic strategy, describing it as a combination of "policy prudence, agile execution and effective communication" that sets India apart on the global stage.

“India has been a nation of savers for generations. What we are doing now is becoming a nation of investors. If you are astute, you would take a long-term view of India. It is going to be a multi-pronged growth model rather than a very narrow set of growth models most of the other countries have seen,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

He said that India has become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in its capital markets, while acknowledging the importance of the inflow of foreign funds. “I won't say that we don't need foreign savings. I think our investment needs are humongous. We need more foreign flows for sure. And at some stage, it's likely to come both in the form of FDI as well as in the form of FPI.”