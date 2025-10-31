Want To Mimic What Stocks The US Buys? There May Be An ETF Soon

Wall Street is riding this era of American state capitalism — tracking it, packaging it and offering it back to investors through a new ETF.

Roundhill Financial Inc. has submitted paperwork to launch an exchange-traded fund that would replicate the US government’s capital allocation strategy. The move comes as federal officials take an increasingly direct role in markets under Donald Trump’s industrial strategy: acquiring equity stakes in strategic sectors, tying conditions to public funding and asserting influence over corporate decisions.

If approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which is currently affected by the shutdown, the Roundhill USA Government Portfolio ETF (proposed ticker: USAG) would track flows into industries that would reflect the US government’s investment strategy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the White House is targeting, among other things, industries vital to national security to reduce America’s dependence on China.

What began as a tactical response to supply chain disruptions and competition with China is starting to look like the new norm. By following federal capital, the ETF turns a political worldview into an investable thesis.

This ETF “demonstrates an attempt to monetize this administration’s far more activist approach toward certain industries and companies,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “It’s a fascinating sign of the times that a fund of this type might be launched.”