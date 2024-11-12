Wall Street’s ‘Trump Trades’ Keep Powering Ahead: Markets Wrap

Stocks rose for a fifth straight session, Bitcoin topped $87,000 and the dollar hit a one-year high, with investors continuing to bet those trades will benefit from President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

Economically sensitive shares outperformed, with the Russell 2000 index of smaller firms climbing 1.5% to the highest since 2021. A closely watched gauge of banks rose 2.4%. Most big techs fell, with Nvidia Corp. down 1.6%. Tesla Inc. jumped 9%, extending a blistering surge.

An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 — where the likes of Apple Inc. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — beat the US benchmark. That gauge is less impacted by the largest companies — providing a glimpse of hope the rally will broaden out.

“No pre-election stock flips = big post-election trades,” said Savita Subramanian at Bank of America Corp. “Election years - especially big changes on status quo - have tended to see more ‘flips’ in active portfolios. So far this year, clients have been steadfast in positioning, leaving room for additional rotation through year-end from tech to banks/cyclicals, green to brown commodity exposure etc.”