S&P 500 Holds At Record As Bonds Fall After Fed Rate Cut

Wall Street looked past concerns about elevated valuations, with stocks hitting all-time highs as another Federal Reserve rate cut bolstered the outlook for corporate earnings and technology shares rallied. Bonds fell.

Equities held gains after the widely anticipated Fed reduction, with officials also deciding to stop shrinking the central bank’s portfolio of assets on Dec. 1. Traders are now gearing up for Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference amid expectations he’ll offer little guidance as a growing divide among policymakers blurs the path ahead.

Fed policymakers repeated their assessment that “job gains have slowed” and said “risks to employment rose in recent months.” Officials characterized economic growth as “moderate” and said inflation “has moved up since earlier this year and remains somewhat elevated.”

“My base case remains that a 25 basis-point cut will be delivered at the December meeting, with the Fed’s ‘run it hot’ approach likely leading to further such cuts at the first couple of meetings next year as well,” said Michael Brown at Pepperstone.

Brown also notes that the move back toward a more neutral rate and balance-sheet approach strengthens the “Fed put” structure, tilting the path of least resistance even further to the upside for risk assets.

A renewed tech advance sent the S&P 500 up for a fifth straight day, putting the gauge on track for its longest streak of monthly gains since 2021. While there have been worries about narrowing breadth that could jeopardize the run-up in the near term, bets on artificial intelligence kept powering megacaps.

Nvidia Corp. hit $5 trillion as President Donald Trump said he’ll discuss the Blackwell processors with China’s Xi Jinping. Updates on AI is what investors most want to see from tech giants, with Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. reporting results after the closing bell.

The S&P 500 topped 6,900. While tech led gains once again, about 300 shares fell. Nvidia climbed 3%. Microsoft said that some users are having issues accessing its suite of business applications and games.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 3.52%. The dollar wavered. Gold jumped.

While the upward momentum in large-cap technology and growth continues, the diverging breadth and underperformance in small- and mid-cap stocks raise concerns about the sustainability of the recent stock market’s advance, according to Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

In fact, the previous session was really quite unusual. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has never had an up day with weaker breadth than Tuesday, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

“When we look at this setup against overbought chart conditions which extend across multiple time frames, it continues to imply the potential for elevated volatility into year-end 2025,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott.

While Wantrobski is still looking for the S&P 500 to hit the 7,000 mark this year - with an intermediate-term target toward 7,400 - he notes that markets are still vulnerable to “air pockets, some of which could prove pretty nasty.”

“November may be a target, despite its reputation as one of the best months for stocks,” he said.

Technology’s weight in the S&P 500 has been trending higher since the 1970s, and the sector currently makes up a record share of the index, according to Rob Anderson at Ned Davis Research.

Relative to the long-term trend, the move looks less extreme compared to 2000, he noted. However, the reading is still well into the top quintile of all observations, consistent with sector underperformance one, three, five, and 10-years later, on average.

“It often pays to go against the crowd when sentiment reaches an extreme” and then reverses, which has not yet occurred, he said. “However, the reading suggests risk is elevated for the sector,” Anderson said.

Despite lofty expectations embedded in the stock prices of the members of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, market resilience continues, noted Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“Broader earnings participation and margin strength should help deliver more balanced performance across sectors, reinforcing the case for diversification,” he said.