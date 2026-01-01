Wall Street Update: Is US Stock Market Closed Today For New Year Holiday?

Investors looking to trade on the first day of 2026 will have to wait, as US stock markets are closed today in observance of New Year’s Day. Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will remain shut for the entire session, while bond markets will also remain closed.

The closure aligns with the official holiday calendar of US financial markets, which typically observes major federal holidays including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Trading will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, with regular market hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EST).

The first trading day of the year is often closely watched by analysts and investors for early signals on market sentiment. first observed by investment banker Sidney B. Wachtel in 1942, January has been associated with the “January Effect,” where stocks, tend to see buying interest as portfolios rebalance. That said, today’s holiday pause means those trends will only begin tomorrow.