Wall Street To Tap Quants, Engineers In India After $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Wall Street banks are set to rely more on their Indian business support centers following President Donald Trump’s shock move to impose $100,000 fees on new applications to the widely used H-1B visa program.

US lenders including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the biggest employers of India’s so-called global capability centers, which handle operations from trading support and risk management to tech assistance. Staffed with software engineers, quants and accounting specialists, the centers offer low-cost services while giving firms access to skilled talent not readily available in their home markets.

Although Trump is seeking to protect US jobs by curbing immigration, the new rules could spur banks to deepen their presence in Indian tech hubs such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which already employ more than 1.9 million people, analysts said.

“Unless new restrictions are placed on offshoring, foreign banks will lean even more on their Indian capability centers,” said Umesh Chhazzed, founder of recruitment firm Anlage Infotech, who has worked with US lenders for more than two decades.

The H-1B visa program is used heavily by the Indian and US tech sectors to bring in skilled workers from abroad, while finance companies and consulting firms are also big users. Indian-born workers accounted for 72.3% of all H-1B beneficiaries in the US fiscal year to September 2023, which includes initial and continuing employment.