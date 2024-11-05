Wall Street Shuns Risk Before Coin-Toss Election: Markets Wrap

From stocks and Treasuries to currencies and commodities, rarely has anxiety been as pronounced at this point of the cycle. A gauge of cross-asset risk kept by Bank of America Corp. jumped to the highest point of any pre-election week outside of the financial crisis.

“Investor sentiment could take a turn for the worse over the very short-term, especially if there is uncertainty over the winner of the presidential election or if it takes longer-than-expected to declare a winner,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Family Office. “Sooner or later, the election result will be finalized, and any volatility from this is an opportunity in our view.”

Commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, are expected to sell US and global stocks no matter which direction the market goes, according to the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trading desk.

“Our models assume that over the week CTAs are going to be material sellers in any market scenario,” it said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas expects US equities will climb into the final stretch of 2024 once the results of the US presidential election are declared, particularly if the outcome is political gridlock.

“Under either gridlock scenario, we think equities reprice higher as we clear the uncertainty, volatility decreases and hedges unwind, with investors refocusing on the Federal Reserve at a time when the economy and corporate earnings remain resilient,” he wrote.