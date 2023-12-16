Wall Street Rethinks 2024 Outlooks After Fed-Fueled Rally

As investors weigh how to approach the new year, serious questions are being raised over how much juice markets have left, and whether both stocks and bonds can continue to rally in tandem in the months to come. Would the benevolent business cycle that equity traders are pricing in really warrant the roughly six quarter-point interest-rate cuts the bond market predicts, especially with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% target? On Friday, officials already began to push back, with New York Fed President John Williams calling talk of a March rate cut premature.