Wall Street Rally On Cards As Futures Surge 1% on Shutdown Breakthrough Hopes

Wall Street futures went up by 1% amid investor sentiment turning positive, as a key bipartisan agreement has been reached to end the over 40-day government shutdown in the United States.

The S&P 500 futures went up by nearly 1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures increased by 1.3%, indicating an extension of the market recovery seen on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also logged an uptick, rising 0.44%, indicating a strong open for the US equities.