Wall Street On Edge As Mideast Upstages Economy: Markets Wrap

That’s left mainstay US equity benchmarks on course for their first weekly loss in four as the world awaits an Israeli response to Iran’s missile strike. Israel’s warplanes bombed Beirut overnight, after eight of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon in battles against Hezbollah. Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, resumed its climb, flashing a warning sign that more stocks volatility lies ahead.

“The VIX is signaling that we are still in the midst of the ‘iffy October’ period,” Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee said. But, he added, with multiple historical factors in the S&P 500’s favor, “we ultimately expect investors to buy this dip.”

Earlier in the session, equities briefly erased losses after a readout showed the US services sector in September expanded at the fastest pace since February 2023. The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services jumped to 54.9, beating estimates. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Other data showed applications for US unemployment benefits rose slightly last week to a level that is consistent with limited number of layoffs. Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, were little changed at 1.83 million in the previous week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

The readouts “were both solid in September,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Abiel Reinhart. Initial jobless claims “on balance continue to look quite low, which is a good sign for the job market,” he wrote in a research note.

To Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, international conflict has returned as a driver for markets. “There might be a pressure to rebalance, because markets are stretched and I don’t see that as being particularly positive for US equities,” he said.

Amid all the geopolitical uncertainty, investors are looking for further signals on the health of the US economy, with the monthly payrolls report due on Friday. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2% in September while payrolls are expected to rise by 150,000.