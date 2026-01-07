Wall Street Hot Bet: SanDisk Shares Lead 2026 Tech Wave With 48% Surge — What's Behind The Rally?

SanDisk's stock has logged a notable 48% growth so far in 2026, coming out on top as one the major performers on the S&P 500 Index.

The solid-state drive storage company's market cap has climbed to about $40 billion after it was obtained by Western Digital for $16 billion in 2016, and was launched as a separate company in February 2025.

The firm had a value of $5.6 billion when it debuted on the exchanges, which was at a discount of 65% of the original acquisition price.

SanDisk is among the memory storage companies that are benefiting from the extensive usage of AI inferencing and edge AI. This adoption is in turn fueling a demand for storage from firms who use and make AI as they need to store larger datasets to train their models and use for analytics and regulatory compliance.

Memory prices have also been on the rise with Korea Economic Daily reporting that companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are planning to increase server Dynamic random-access memory prices by 60% to 70% in the first quarter in comparison to previous quarter.