Wall Street Forced By Fed To Rethink 2024 Bond Yields

Others are just kicking the ‘buy bonds’ mantra into a new year. Analysts at Jefferies International Ltd. told clients on Dec. 11 that “we expect 2024 to be the year of fixed income” with bonds outperforming equities as central banks embark on rate cuts. Still, the authors said, “With due respect to analysts across the spectrum, it is likely that 2024 will be another challenging year for macro forecasts.”