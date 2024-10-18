Wall Street Dials Back Fed-Cut Bets On Solid Data: Markets Wrap

The world’s biggest bond market got hit as a solid retail sales report had traders trimming their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Treasury yields climbed as the economic figures fanned doubts over how quickly the central bank will ease policy. Swap contracts priced in a total of 42 basis points of rate reductions over the November and December meetings.

An advance in equities fizzled out after the S&P 500 hit fresh all-time highs. In late trading, Netflix Inc. rallied as subscriber additions beat estimates.

US retail sales strengthened in September by more than forecast in a broad advance, illustrating resilient consumer spending that continues to power the economy.

The data followed a blowout jobs report and a hotter-than-estimated consumer inflation print released earlier this month that only reinforced the view the economy is nowhere near a recession.