Wall Street Cheers ‘Moderately Hawkish Fed Cut’, S&P 500 Nears Record

Stocks rose to a session high as the head of the Federal Reserve spoke following the third consecutive interest-rate cut at a policy meeting Wednesday. Bond yields and the dollar fell.

The S&P 500 rose as much as 0.8%, putting the benchmark on track for a record close, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to downside risks for labor. The Nasdaq 100 turned positive while the Russell 2000 gauge of small-caps jumped 1.8% to a record high.

The rally in US stocks had stalled this week after traders pulled big bets off the table, with mixed economic signals and divisions among Fed policymakers clouding the outlook for rates into next year.

Nine out of 12 voters supported the decision to lower rates. The cut and the Fed’s tone matched Wall Street expectations for a “hawkish cut,” while officials left intact their outlook for a single cut in 2026.

“Overall, a moderately hawkish cut not a max hawkish cut,” according to Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha.

Powell underscored the importance of upcoming economic reports while advising caution on assessing household jobs readouts, given technical distortions after a government shutdown caused a data blackout.

“The Fed emphasized that future moves will be data-dependent, shifting firmly to a meeting-by-meeting approach,” said Daniel Siluk, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “Chair Powell reinforced this stance in his press conference, noting that the Committee sees today’s cut as a ‘prudent adjustment’ rather than the start of a new cycle.”

US bond yields were lower. The 10-year rate hit 4.14% after reaching the highest since the first week of September in the morning session. Swaps traders are still pricing in two more cuts over the next year.