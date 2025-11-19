Wall Street Braces For Nvidia Earnings Amid Nerves Over High AI Valuations; Nasdaq Futures Steady

The STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, having fallen 4% from record highs less than a week ago, while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 0.34%, bringing losses for November so far, in US dollar terms, to 7%.

MSCI's All-World index was down another 0.1%, easing for a fifth straight session in its longest stretch of daily losses since August, showed Bloomberg data.

The Japanese yen , which was trading around 155.64 on Wednesday, has given up almost all of this year's gains against the dollar and prompted officials in Tokyo to warn about the prospect of intervention.

Nvidia's approximately 8% weighting in the S&P 500 Index and its market leadership in AI give the results added significance. Nvidia's results are seen as a litmus test for US markets as the AI-driven rally has pushed benchmarks to record highs this year.

The fate of Wall Street's staggering bets on AI rests on Nvidia when the world's most valueable company reports results, with investors seeking signs that bubble worries are overblown.