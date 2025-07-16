Waaree Renewables Shares Surge Over 10% Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd., surged over 10% ahead of the announcement of its quarterly results for the period ended June on July 17.

The company has a board meeting scheduled for July 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.

A prominent player in the solar EPC sector, Waaree Renewable Technologies, has completed over 10,000 solar projects, cumulatively accounting for more than 2.5 GW of operational capacity.

Waaree Renewable Technologies will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the Q1FY26 results at 2:30 p.m. on July 18.