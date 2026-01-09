Waaree Renewable Under Pressure On Revised Solar Order Slashed by Rs 212 Crore

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd are in focus today, on the back of receiving a revised Letter of Award (LoA) for its grid-connected ground-mounted solar power project.

Waaree Renewable Technologies shares are trading 2.5% lower, at Rs 906.50 apiece. The shares have fallen 27.58% in 12 months, and 6.33% just this year.

No brokerages have coverage on this stock currently.