Waaree Renewable Locked In Lower Circuit Even As Q1 Profit Trebles

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. was locked in a lower circuit on Wednesday amid possible profit-booking. The solar solutions provider saw its consolidated net profit for the June quarter jump threefold a day before.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.45. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 1,725.65 per share before the announcement of the financial results.