Waaree Energies Shares In Focus Amid Investigation From Income Tax Department

Shares of Waaree Energies will be in focus heading into Wednesday's trading session following reports of an Income Tax Department investigation into their offices.

The solar energy solutions provider confirmed on Tuesday that officials from the Income Tax Department visited their offices and facilities as part of an investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"We hereby inform that today certain officials of the Income Tax Department visited some of the Company’s offices and its facilities in India for conducting an investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Waaree Energies added that the company is fully cooperating with the Income Tax Department officials.