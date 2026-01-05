Waaree Energies Shares Extend Decline To Hit Six-Month Low; Falls 7% Since F&O Inclusion
In addition, Premier Energies Ltd. also fell over 7% hitting nearly nine-month low.
The shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. fell 5% on Monday extending its decline for the eighth consecutive day and hitting a six-month low. However, the stock is down 7% since the inclusion in Futures and Options.
In the last month, CEO, Amit Paithankar, has resigned from the company. Waaree Energies said its board has accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod as the next CEO. The Board placed on record its deep appreciation for Paithankar's leadership, commitment, and valuable contributions during his tenure, during which the Company strengthened its operational capabilities, expanded its footprint, and built a robust foundation for long-term growth.
Waaree Energies Share Price Today
The shares of Waaree Energies fell as much as 5% to hit over six-month low on Monday, the lowest level since June 20. It pared losses to trade 4.30% lower at Rs 2,743 apiece, as of 10:27 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 2.87% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.33 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.33.
Premier Energies Share Price Today
The shares of Premier Energies fell as much as 7.51% to hit nearly nine-month low on Monday, the lowest level since April 7. It pared losses to trade 5.66% lower at Rs 798 apiece, as of 10:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 39.50% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.86 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.57.