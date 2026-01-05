Waaree Energies Shares Extend Decline To Hit Six-Month Low; Falls 7% Since F&O Inclusion

The shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. fell 5% on Monday extending its decline for the eighth consecutive day and hitting a six-month low. However, the stock is down 7% since the inclusion in Futures and Options.

In addition, Premier Energies Ltd. also fell over 7% hitting nearly nine-month low.

In the last month, CEO, Amit Paithankar, has resigned from the company. Waaree Energies said its board has accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod as the next CEO. The Board placed on record its deep appreciation for Paithankar's leadership, commitment, and valuable contributions during his tenure, during which the Company strengthened its operational capabilities, expanded its footprint, and built a robust foundation for long-term growth.