Waaree Energies Share Price Falls Over 6% As Q2 Revenue Remains Flat

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s share price fell over 6% on Tuesday despite positive results for the second quarter as the company's topline remained flat. The solar module manufacturer's revenue for the second quarter rose 1% on the year to Rs 3,754.38 crore from Rs 3,537.3 crore.

Meanwhile, Waaree Energies' consolidated net profit rose 17% on the year to Rs 375.66 crore for the second quarter ended in September. The net profit rose because the company deferred tax payment, which pulled down the total tax payable.

Waaree Energies' board has approved investment of Rs 600 crore to establish infrastructure to manufacture renewable power projects and bidding pipeline.