VRL Logistics Falls To Over One-Month Low After Profit Declines 60% In Q1
The company said its net profit fell 60.4% on the year to Rs 13.4 crore in the quarter ended in June.
Shares of VRL Logistics Ltd. plunged nearly 8% to their lowest in over a month on Monday after its profit declined 60% during the April-June quarter.
The company's net profit fell 60.4% on the year to Rs 13.4 crore in the quarter ended in June, according to an exchange filing. Its operating profit declined 14.7% annually to Rs 86.9 crore.
VRL Logistics Ltd.'s margin declined 320 basis points on the year to 11.9%.
The company's top line rose 7.9% to Rs 727 crore, compared to Rs 674 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
The logistics company also reported a 66.36% rise in its other income during April–June after it sold an immovable property to its promoter for Rs 14.88 crore. Its other income for the period was Rs 14.77 crore.
Aegis Logistics Q1 Results Review - Volume Growth In Focus; Mumbai Terminal Announced: Motilal Oswal
Shares of VRL Logistics fell 7.92% to Rs 525, the lowest level since June 4. It was pared losses to trade 3.35% lower at Rs 549.90 as of 12:41 p.m., compared to 3.17% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock declined 19.04% in last 12 months and 28.57% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 36.59.
Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold', and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 25.3%