VRL Logistics Falls To Over One-Month Low After Profit Declines 60% In Q1

Shares of VRL Logistics Ltd. plunged nearly 8% to their lowest in over a month on Monday after its profit declined 60% during the April-June quarter.

The company's net profit fell 60.4% on the year to Rs 13.4 crore in the quarter ended in June, according to an exchange filing. Its operating profit declined 14.7% annually to Rs 86.9 crore.

VRL Logistics Ltd.'s margin declined 320 basis points on the year to 11.9%.

The company's top line rose 7.9% to Rs 727 crore, compared to Rs 674 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The logistics company also reported a 66.36% rise in its other income during April–June after it sold an immovable property to its promoter for Rs 14.88 crore. Its other income for the period was Rs 14.77 crore.