VRL Logistics Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue

VRL Logistics Ltd. has announced the approval of a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.

The decision was made during the company's Board of Directors meeting held on July 4, 2025. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalising free reserves and accumulated surplus. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the bonus shares will be announced separately.