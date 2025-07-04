VRL Logistics Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue
VRL Logistics Ltd. has announced the approval of a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every existing share they hold, subject to shareholder approval.
The decision was made during the company's Board of Directors meeting held on July 4, 2025. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalising free reserves and accumulated surplus. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the bonus shares will be announced separately.
Pre-bonus, VRL Logistics' paid-up share capital stands at 8,74,68,495 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Post-bonus, the paid-up share capital will double to 17,49,36,990 equity shares, amounting to Rs 17,493.70 lakh.
The bonus shares will be issued from the company's reserves, which include a securities premium of Rs 3,694 lakh, a general reserve of Rs 17,167.30 lakh, a capital redemption reserve of Rs 377.50 lakh, and retained earnings of Rs 78,469 lakh, as of March 31, 2025.
The scrip rose as much as 1.81% to Rs 605.80 apiece. But it later gave up gains to trade 0.17% lower at Rs 594.05 apiece, as of 12:11 p.m. This compares to a 0.22% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 0.34% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.08 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.
Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.5%.