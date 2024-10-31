Voltas Share Price Likely To Rise Nearly 22%, Projects Motilal Oswal After Strong Q2 Earnings

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. retained 'Buy' rating on Voltas Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,070 apiece as it delivered better earnings for the second quarter than the brokerages' expectations. The target price implied a 21.92% upside from Wednesday's closing price.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates compounding annual growth rate of 52% and 82% for Ebitda and net profit for the period of financial year 2024 and 2027 as it factored in the low base of financial year 2024. The return on equities is likely to improve 15% and 17% in financial year 2026 and 2027, the brokerage said in the note on Wednesday.

Voltas management said that the company maintained a leadership position in the refrigeration and air conditioning segment with a market share of 21% as of September, the brokerage said in the note.

In the Voltbek home appliances business, the company has maintained strong growth with 7.5% market share in washing machine and 5% for refrigerators, Motilal Oswal Financial Services mentioned the management's comment in the note. "Voltas expects the other appliances business to continue to do well given the ongoing festive season."

Voltas expects the project execution, impacted by heavy rains, to return to normal going forward, the brokerage said.