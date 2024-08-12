Voltas Shares Hit Record High After Profit More Than Doubles In Q1

Voltas Ltd. shares surged to a record high during early trade on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25. The household appliances-maker saw its bottom-line grow as demand for cooling products during the scorching summer months in India sparked a boom in sales.

The company reported a 160% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 129 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Revenue from operations increased by 46.5% to Rs 4,921 crore during the quarter under review. Expenses rose from Rs 3,196 to Rs 4,520 crore, led by jump in inventory and material costs. Inventory cost surged from Rs 49.7 crore to Rs 517.8 crore.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, advanced 129% to Rs 424 crore, compared to Rs 185 crore last year. Operating margin expanded to 8.6% from 5.5%.