Volatility Grips D-Street: Nifty, Sensex Swing Sharply As IndiGo, Ola Electric, TCS Lead Trending Stocks

The domestic stock market is trading in a volatile range on Thursday, a day after the Trump tariff on India came into effect. Multiple stocks are seeing high trading activity and volatility in their price as well as volume.

The fluctuations in the stocks is largely led by US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Indian goods by an additional 25% levy, which has brought the total kitty to a staggering 50%. These tariffs are set to severely impact garments, footwear, gems and jewellery, sporting goods, furniture, and the chemical industries.

Among market-moving stocks on Thursday, Indigo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., fell nearly 5% due to the company's Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust offloading equity via a block deal, together 3.1% stake changed hands.

Among others, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. rose 5% after the company announced plans to set up a solar power project in Madhya Pradesh at an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

Ola Electric continued to spike for third session on heels of PLI nod for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio, meanwhile RattanIndia Enterprise Ltd. fell 3.6% on Thursday. Other stocks, including those of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell 1.77%, and Suzlon Energy Ltd. also declined nearly 2%. Yes Bank Ltd. also saw it share price decline by 0.74% and Vodafone Idea share price also fell by 2.53%