Small-, Mid-Cap Stocks See Mutual Funds Pare Holdings As They Enter Bearish Territory

In a month marked with the largest outflows from Indian equities that foreign portfolio investors have ever made, the benchmark Nifty 50 has recorded its largest pullback from lifetime-high levels in nearly five months.

Even as the benchmark gauges of equities have delivered close to nil returns, fund managers of active equity mutual fund schemes have managed to grow their investors' wealth.

The benchmark of Indian equities comprising of 50 large-cap stocks is close to its July level, effectively delivering 0% returns, if one had invested in a passive fund tracking the index.

Over the same period, 56% actively managed large-cap funds delivered positive returns, beating the benchmark.

While the fall from their respective record-high levels has been sharper, broader market indices, too, delivered nil returns over the same period.

During the same time, 41% of actively managed mid-cap schemes, and 54% of small-cap schemes delivered returns of up to 6.5% and 7.3%, respectively.