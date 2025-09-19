Vodafone Rallies 5% After Supreme Court Decides To Hear Fresh AGR Plea

Vodafone Idea's plea on fresh AGR dues is set to be heard in the Supreme Court next Friday. Further, the Centre clarifies before the Supereme Court that it has no objection to Vodafone's plea.

The Supreme Court today briefly heard the plea by Vodafone Idea challenging the AGR demand of Rs 9,450 crores issued by the Department of Telecommunications, which was pending until financial year 2019.

The bench consited of CJI BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta says Centre is also a stakeholder and circumstances have changed now since now government also has a 50% stake. Mehta said that some solution needs to be arrived at and Court’s indulgence would be needed.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Vodafone argued that every mobile company has to pay for the license based on the revenue, the issue is if the company owns a hotel, it would be added to the mobile company revenue. Mehta however said that that’s not the issue here and sought adjournment from the court

Further, the bench of posted matter for next Friday. Following this news, the stock was up 5%.