Vodafone Idea's Stock Outlook Divides Analysts — Citi Vs Goldman Sachs

Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on Vodafone, despite recognising the high risks associated with the stock. It has removed the stock from its 90-day catalyst watch, indicating a longer-term view on its performance.

The brokerage's optimistic outlook hinges on several positive developments, including recent government measures, such as a four-year moratorium on spectrum and AGR payments, which have provided significant cash flow relief. Completion of a substantial fund raise equips Vodafone with the capital needed to invest in its network and improve its competitive position in 4G and 5G markets, it said. A shift towards monetisation by market leader Jio, resulting in a likely reduction in competitive intensity is another positive, according to Citi.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 22 per share on the stock, reflecting a forecasted recovery following the company’s recent capital raise.

However, the company's high leverage and reliance on continued government support are risks, Citi noted. Negative factors that could impact the stock include worsening competitive intensity, high subscriber churn, and delays in 5G rollouts.