Vodafone Idea (VI) FPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?
The VI FPO issue was subscribed 6.36 times with qualified institutional buyers leading with a subscription of 17.56 times.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offering saw a muted response from retail investors on the final day of bidding on Monday. The bidding for Vodafone Idea FPO ended on April 22 with an overall subscription of 6.36 times with Institutional investors subscribing 17.56 times, NIIs subscribing 4.13 times, and retail investors subscribing 0.91 times.
The cash-strapped telecom company will issue over 1,260 crore shares at a fixed price Rs 11 apiece for its public offer. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each, and the issue has a lot size of 1,298 shares.
The allotment for Vodafone Idea FPO will be finalised today on Tuesday, April 23.
Investors can check the Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on the official account of the registrar for the FPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on BSE webiste
How to check Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status
Follow the steps mentioned below to check VI FPO allotment status on Link Intime India and on BSE website.
Steps to check VI FPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Vodafone Idea Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Steps to check VI FPO Allotment Status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Vodafone Idea Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
VI FPO Listing Date
The shares of Vodafone Idea Limited will be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, April 25.
Vodafone Idea FPO Details
Axis Capital Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running managers for the FPO. After the equity fundraise, Vodafone Idea is likely to witness an overall dilution of 26%, according to calculations by NDTV Profit.
Issue Details
Issue opened on: April 18.
Issue closed on: April 22.
Issue price: Rs 11 per share.
Minimum lot size: 1,298 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Total issue size: Rs 18,000 crore.
Issue size: 1,260 crore shares.
The company plans to use Rs 12,750 crore from the FPO proceeds to expand its 4G network and towards launch of 5G services and further capex. About Rs 2,175 crore will be used for the payment of certain deferred payments for spectrum to the Department of Telecommunication and other dues. Shares of Vodafone Idea closed flat at Rs 12.90 per share on Monday, compared with a gain of 0.86% in the benchmark Nifty 50.