Vodafone Idea (VI) FPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offering saw a muted response from retail investors on the final day of bidding on Monday. The bidding for Vodafone Idea FPO ended on April 22 with an overall subscription of 6.36 times with Institutional investors subscribing 17.56 times, NIIs subscribing 4.13 times, and retail investors subscribing 0.91 times.

The cash-strapped telecom company will issue over 1,260 crore shares at a fixed price Rs 11 apiece for its public offer. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each, and the issue has a lot size of 1,298 shares.

The allotment for Vodafone Idea FPO will be finalised today on Tuesday, April 23.