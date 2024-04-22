Vodafone Idea (VI) FPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date, Final Subscription Status
VI FPO was subscribed 6.36 times as of 5 PM on Monday, the final day of bidding.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offering was oversubscribed on the third day of subscription on Monday, even as the issue saw a muted response from retail investors. The bidding for Vodafone Idea FPO ended on April 22 with an overall subscription of 6.36 times as of 5 PM on Monday.
The cash-strapped telecom company will issue over 1,260 crore shares at a price band of Rs 10-11 apiece for its public offer. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each, and the issue has a lot size of 1,298 shares.
On the final day of bidding, Institutional investors subscribed 17.56 times, NIIs subscribed 4.13 times, and retail investors subscribed 0.91 times.
Vodafone FPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the VI FPO could be finalised on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the Vodafone Idea FPO allotment status on the official website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar of the issue and on the BSE website.
Vodafone Idea FPO Listing Date
The VI FPO is expected to list on BSE & NSE with a tentative listing date of Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Vodafone Idea FPO Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 6.36 times.
Institutional investors: 17.56 times.
Non-institutional investors: 4.13 times.
Retail investors: 0.91 times or 91%.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 0.49 times.
Institutional investors: 0.93 times or 93%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.75 times or 75%.
Retail investors: 0.13 times or 13%.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 0.26 times.
Institutional investors: 0.61 times or 61%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.28 times or 28%.
Retail investors: 0.06 times or 6%.
About Vodafone Idea FPO
Axis Capital Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running managers for the FPO. After the equity fundraise, Vodafone Idea is likely to witness an overall dilution of 26%, according to calculations by NDTV Profit.
Issue Details
Issue opened on: April 18.
Issue closed on: April 22.
Issue price: Rs 10-11 per share.
Minimum lot size: 1,298 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Total issue size: Rs 18,000 crore.
Issue size: 1,260 crore shares.
The company plans to use Rs 12,750 crore from the FPO proceeds to expand its 4G network and towards launch of 5G services and further capex.