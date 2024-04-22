Vodafone Idea (VI) FPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date, Final Subscription Status

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offering was oversubscribed on the third day of subscription on Monday, even as the issue saw a muted response from retail investors. The bidding for Vodafone Idea FPO ended on April 22 with an overall subscription of 6.36 times as of 5 PM on Monday.

The cash-strapped telecom company will issue over 1,260 crore shares at a price band of Rs 10-11 apiece for its public offer. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each, and the issue has a lot size of 1,298 shares.



On the final day of bidding, Institutional investors subscribed 17.56 times, NIIs subscribed 4.13 times, and retail investors subscribed 0.91 times.