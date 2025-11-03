Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 10% As Centre Approves Limited Relief On Additional AGR Dues Worth Rs 9,450-Crore

In the wake of the apex court's order, the DoT, along with other concerned ministries, is now in consultation with the Solicitor General’s office to examine the full implications of the ruling.

This development comes on the back of an amended plea that was filed by Vodafone Idea in September, in which the telecom company contested the DoT's fresh demand and formally requested a recalculation of its total AGR liability.

All of this comes against the backdrop of Vodafone Idea struggling with a massive debt burden. This potential relief, therefore, is being closely watched by investors, especially considering the fact that the company faces an Rs 18,000 crore AGR installment payment due March 31, 2026.