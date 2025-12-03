Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 4% After Company Clarifies AGR Dues Status

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s stock surged more than 4% on Wednesday amid speculation of possible relief on adjusted gross revenue dues by year-end. The company, however, clarified in an exchange filing that it has already addressed the AGR matter in previous disclosures and will update exchanges only if there are further developments.

The company clarified in an exchange filing and said, "This is with reference to your e-mail dated 2 December 2025 seeking clarification on news article appearing in mainstream media titled “Vodafone Idea shares jump 4% on anticipation of AGR relief by year-end” and the consequent price movement in the Scrip of the Company."

It further added that, "in this regard, we wish to inform you that the company has already issued a detailed statement on the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding the AGR dues vide our communication dated 27 October 2025 and 4 November 2024. We will make all necessary disclosures as and when there is any development on the subject matter."

Earlier on Tuesday the company' share price rose above 4% on reports that said the Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated that the central government may finalise the Vodafone Idea's relief recommendations regarding its AGR dues.