After market close on Wednesday, Vodafone Idea clarified that the company has not received any communication from the government surrounding the supposed AGR relief that was widely reported in the media.

However, NDTV Profit can confirm the Cabinet has approved a relief for Vodafone Idea, freezing AGR payment dues until FY32, meaning Vodafone Idea won't be subjected to any interest on its AGR dues for the next five years.

Menawhilel, another key development surrounding Vodafone Idea overnight saw the company receive Rs 5,836 crore from promoter Vodafone PLC.

The British telecom company confirmed it will release Rs 2,307 crore to Vodafone Idea over the next 12 months.

Vodafone PLC has also set aside its 328 crore shares held in Vodafone Idea for the benefit of the latter.

Vodafone Idea will have the right to instruct Vodafone Plc to sell these shares in one or more tranches, and any cash proceeds from stake sale being transferred to Vodafone Idea.

As of today, the market value of these shares is close to Rs 3,529 crore.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating on VIL stock, seven recommend a 'hold,' and ten suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target is Rs 8.96.