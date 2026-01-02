Vodafone Idea Shares In Focus After Fresh GST Setback — Here's All You Need To Know

Shares of Vodafone Idea will be in focus heading into trade on Friday after yet another key development for the cash-strapped telecom giant.

Vodafone Idea has been a subject of much discussion surrounding its AGR-linked dues and widespread media reports claiming that the Cabinet has offered the telco a five-year interest-free moratorium.

The stock faced immense pressure on Wednesday as reports of a five-year moratorium fell well below the street expectations of at least a 50% AGR due waiver.

Vodafone Idea, on the same day, confirmed after close that it had received no such communication. The company also confirmed receiving over Rs 5,800 crore from promoter Vodafone PLC.

Shares of VI closed with gains of more than 8% in trade on Thursday, reclaiming significant drawdown the stock had faced the day before.