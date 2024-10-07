Vodafone Idea Shares Hit One-Year Low On Reports Of DoT Seeking Bank Guarantees

Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price fell more than 9% to over one-year low on Monday. The stock dipped after a media report surfaced indicating that the Department of Telecommunications has issued a notice regarding the company's failure to provide necessary bank guarantees for past spectrum auction dues.

The notice, as reported by the Economic Times, highlights concerns over the telecom operator's compliance with regulatory financial requirements.

The DoT's action stems from Vodafone Idea's inability to submit the required bank guarantees on time for spectrum dues arising from auctions conducted prior to 2022. These guarantees are crucial for securing the funds needed to cover the company's outstanding obligations from these auctions, as per the ET report.