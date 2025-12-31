Vodafone Idea Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Cabinet Decision — Here's Why

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd., after reaching a 52-week high earlier, hit the lower circuit of 15% on Wednesday. The stock last traded at Rs 10.25 on the NSE, compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 12.11.

The downturn came after the Union Cabinet decided to freeze the AGR dues of VIL as on Dec. 31, 2025 at Rs 87,695 crore instead of a waiver. The payment of this amount is being rescheduled over financial year 2031-32 to 2040-41, government sources told NDTV Profit.

The AGR dues frozen shall also be reassessed by the Department of Telecom based on Deduction Verification Guidelines and audit reports. The outcome will be decided by a committee appointed by the government and that shall be binding on both parties, sources said.

In addition, the AGR dues pertaining to FY18 and FY19, that were already finalised by a Supreme Court order in September 2020, will be payable by Vodafone Idea over the period FY26 to FY31 without any change, sources said.