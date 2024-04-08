Vodafone Idea Shares Gain After Board Approves Raising Rs 2,075 Crore From Promoters

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. rose over 4% after the telecom major approved issuing shares worth Rs 2,075 crore to promoters.

The cash-strapped telecom company's board approved the issuance of 139.5 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share to promoters. The issue price represents a premium of 11% from Friday's closing.

The issuance will be made to Oriana Investments Pte., an entity within the Aditya Birla Group and part of the promoter group, on a preferential basis, in compliance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Additionally, the board also approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from the existing Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.