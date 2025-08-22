Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps Over 9% After Government Considers AGR Waiver

Vodafone Idea Ltd. share price jumped over 9% in Friday's session as the government is mulling to waive the adjusted gross revenue dues. The telecom operator owes Rs. 2,14,700-crore payment obligations towards the government.

The Prime Minister's Office has reviewed the proposal on AGR relief for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Ltd. In case the proposal gets approved AGR dues for Vodafone Idea will get reduced to Rs 28,000 crore from Rs.83,400 crore.

The Deparment of Telecommunication pitched for relief on penalty and interest on penalty for both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Ltd.