Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps Over 18% As Government Waives Bank Guarantee

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s share price jumped over 18% as the government waived bank guarantee obligation for the spectrums acquired before 2022, which is expected to give relief to the company.

Cabinet has decided to waive off bank guarantee for telecom companies for deferred spectrum payments from 2012 onwards, government sources told NDTV Profit.

The relief will be extended to old spectrum holdings. Department of Telecommunications had proposed such a waiver to reduce financial strain on the telecom sector.

Vodafone Idea is expected to be the most benefitted among other industry players as it owes Rs 24,700 crore on bank guarantees, reports said.

Moneycontrol reported that Vodafone Idea has failed to pay its second bank guarantee approximately of Rs 350 crore, which was due on Nov 1, for spectrum acquired in 2012. The struggling telecom player has deferred payment of Rs 4,600 crore for a deal linked in 2016.