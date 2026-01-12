Vodafone Idea Share Price In Focus As Citi Gives Verdict After Company Confirms AGR Relief — What's Next?

Shares of Vodafone Idea will be in focus once again on Monday's trade after Citi came out with a report on the cash-strapped telecom operator, which confirmed it has received relief to its AGR-linked dues on Friday.

In its latest note, Citi pointed out that the confirmation of the relief linked to AGR dues could materially improve the company's cash flow while fast-tracking its debt-raise plans.

The brokerage firm noted that the relief could indeed fast-track Vodafone Idea's potential Rs 25,000 crore bank debt raise, which could be essential in its bid to payoff spectrum dues.

This comes on the back of Friday's confirmation when Vodafone Idea confirmed it has received communication from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the adjusted gross revenue-linked dues.